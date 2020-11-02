    Paris Masters 2020: Monday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

    Marin Cilic, of Croatia, serves to Dominic Thiem, of Austria, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    One of the last big events on the 2020 tennis calendar kicked off Monday as the Rolex Paris Masters opened its main draw. 

    Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas highlight this year's draw, but the round of 64 lets other competitors shine before joining the top eight seeds in the second round. Notable challengers like Pablo Carreno Busta and Karen Khachanov were among those in action on Day 1 in front of empty stands at AccorHotels Arena.

    Here is the latest from the ATP Masters 1000 event.

           

    Results

    No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Hugo Gaston, 6-3, 6-2

    Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. No. 11 Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

    Marin Cilic def. No. 14 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

    No. 15 Borna Coric def. Marton Fucsovics, 7(6)-5, 6-1

    No. 16 Alex de Minaur vs. Stefano Travaglia, def. 6-4, 6-4

    Jan-Lennard Struff def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-4, 6-2

    Feliciano Lopez def. Filip Krajinovic, 7-6(11), 6-1

    Radu Albot def. Hubert Hurkacz, 7-5, 6(5)-7, 6-4

    Corentin Moutet def. Salvatore Caruso, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3

    Ugo Humbert def. Casper Ruud, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(1)

    Marcos Giron def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

    Norbert Gombos def. Marco Cecchinato, 6-2, 7-6(2)

    Benjamin Bonzi def. Federico Coria, 6-2, 6-1

    Jordan Thompson def. Federico Delbonis, 6-2, 6-3

    Full results available at ATPTour.com.

        

    Recap

    The biggest match coming into the day was veteran Marin Cilic against talented youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime and Monday's battle certainly featured some drama.

    Cilic jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 6-0 bagel in the first set:

    Auger-Aliassime responded in the second set, winning several key games including one that lasted 21 minutes and featured 11 deuces.

    However, Cilic was simply too much for the 20-year-old thanks to his 14 aces in the match. He also saved seven of nine break points to stay in control and earn the victory.

    It represents another early exit for Auger-Aliassime, who was eliminated in his first match last week in Vienna as well as at Roland Garros last month.

    Alejandro Davidovich Fokina earned the second major upset of the day, knocking off No. 11 Karen Khachanov in a three-set battle. The 21-year-old wasn't perfect, but he had some eye-popping winners that kept his opponent off balanced:

    After dropping the second set, he responded well in the third to come through with an impressive victory.

    No. 15 Borna Coric didn't have as much trouble with unseeded Marton Fucsovics, advancing in straight sets despite a close start to the match.

    Coric dominated with his serve, winning 73 percent of first-serve attempts and 69 percent of service points overall. 

    "I played one bad game at 2-1 in the first set, when I missed two first serves, but pretty much the rest of the time I was serving huge," he said after the match, per the Associated Press (via Sportsnet).

    No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta also cruised, even if his trick shots didn't work out too well:

    The Spanish star was excellent in the return game against Hugo Gaston, winning 13 of 18 points against the second serve on the way to four breaks in the straight-set win. It was enough to advance to the Round of 32 for what could be an intriguing battle against Jan-Lennard Struff.

         

    Tuesday Order of Play

    Court Central

    No. 12 Stan Wawrinka vs. Daniel Evans

    Richard Gasquet vs. Taylor Fritz

    Gilles Simon vs. Tommy Paul

    No. 8 David Goffin vs. Norbert Gombos

    No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Ugo Humbert

    No. 7 Matteo Berrettini vs. Marcos Giron

          

    Court 1

    Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Pablo Andujar

    Tennys Sandgren vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

    Adrian Mannarino vs. Dusan Lajovic

    Miomir Kecmanovic vs. John Millman

    Marin Cilic vs. Corentin Moutet

    No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

           

    Court 2

    No. 10 Milos Raonic vs. Aljaz Bedene

    Laslo Djere vs. Kevin Anderson

    Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Bublik

    Full schedule available at the tournament's official site.

