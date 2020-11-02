3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 8 Loss

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears fell to 5-3 with an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While the defeat won't derail a promising season, it did negate an opportunity to make ground on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, but they still hold a slight divisional lead with a 5-2 record.

Chicago will still face Green Bay twice this season, so there's time to lay claim to the division. However, getting win No. 6 by midseason would have been huge. Instead, the Bears have dropped two in a row and are stumbling into the season's second half.

Here are three notable takeaways from this latest loss, as Chicago turns its attention to the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.