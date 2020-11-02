3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 8 Win

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It hadn't been a great day for the Steelers' offense. They lost a fumble on their opening drive, then punted on each of their next four possessions. And although they got it going a bit in the second half, they still faced a 24-21 deficit when they got the ball with 11 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

That's when Pittsburgh went 80 yards on eight plays, as Ben Roethlisberger's 8-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool with 7:29 to go put them ahead by four points and marked the final score of the game. The defense also rose to the occasion late, as Baltimore's ensuing drive ended at the Steelers' 6-yard line with 2 minutes remaining as Fitzpatrick forced Jackson to fumble and linebacker Robert Spillane recovered.

Pittsburgh continues to show it can pull out wins in close games against strong teams, as this victory came a week after its 27-24 road win over the Tennessee Titans. The latest one may not have been the Steelers' best showing, but they again did what they needed to for a victory.

"Nothing about this game was pretty from an offensive perspective until the end and we looked at the scoreboard," Roethlisberger said post-game.

The defense allowed 457 yards, including 265 on the ground. However, the Steelers made big plays on that side of the ball throughout the game, forcing four Ravens turnovers, which included an interception return touchdown by Spillane and a pick by linebacker Alex Highsmith.