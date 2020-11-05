5 NFL Quarterbacks on the Hot Seat at Midseason

1 of 5

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

In Week 4, the Chicago Bears made a switch at quarterback, transitioning from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles. Yet, we cannot rule out another switcheroo.

Last Sunday, against the New Orleans Saints, Foles threw for multiple touchdowns for the second time since he took over the starting position in relief of Trubisky.

Trubisky himself, however, was injured during his only snap on a read-option play in that Saints game. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the former No. 2 overall pick is expected to miss "at least a few weeks" with a shoulder injury.

Fox Sports analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman criticized the Bears' decision to make an early change under center. Former Bears offensive lineman Olin Kreutz, who now works for 670 The Score in Chicago, understands Aikman's perspective (h/t NBC Chicago's Alex Shapiro):

"You see Troy's point, because Nick does throw bad interceptions sometimes and you wonder what the hell happened there," Kreutz said. "When Mitch got benched for that bad interception, we've seen Nick make those kinds of plays."

Bryan Perez of Bears Wire added detailed context to Foles' Week 8 performance and why Trubisky possibly makes a better fit for the offense.

"Foles threw floaters, off-target ducks and ill-advised passes that were no different than what we've seen from Mitch Trubisky. But what he couldn't do was use his legs to break the pocket and slow the Saints' pass rush. Trubisky's best asset—his legs—is what the Bears offense needs at this point. The offensive line is that bad. Believe it or not, Mitch might be this team's only hope."

Over the last two games, Foles has taken nine sacks. At times, it's on him to get rid of the ball, but the offensive line has had its fair share of issues, too.

The Bears have lost consecutive games, and they're set for a Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who have also dropped back-to-back contests.

Chicago hasn't scored more than 23 points since Foles took over as the starter. Perhaps head coach Matt Nagy needs to flip the script for an offensive spark when Trubisky is healthy.