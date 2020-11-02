MLB Rumors: Latest Free-Agency Buzz on Adam Wainwright, Kolten Wong, More

1 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Pitcher Adam Wainwright has spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he could be on the move as a free agent.

According to David O'Brien and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, one team that has already shown interest in the 39-year-old is the Atlanta Braves.

They selected Wainwright in the first round of the 2000 MLB draft but traded him to St. Louis in 2003 before he ever played a game for Atlanta's big league club.

The Brunswick, Georgia native made his MLB debut for the Cards in 2005 and went on to become one of the best pitchers in team history, as evidenced by his three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove awards and four finishes of third or better in the National League Cy Young award voting.

He also helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series title in 2006 by serving as the team's closer during the postseason. He was dominant in that role with four saves and a 0.00 ERA.

Wainwright is best known for his work as a starter, though, and he owns a career record of 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA and 1,830 strikeouts in 2,169.1 innings.

It is difficult to envision him suiting up for another team, but the Braves could be a strong fit due to their need for a veteran starter in their rotation.

Atlanta relied on the young arms of Max Fried and Ian Anderson last season, as well as Mike Soroka before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The Braves signed veteran starter Cole Hamels before the 2020 season, but he made only one start due to injury.

Wainwright was excellent last season with a 5-3 record and 3.15 ERA, and he could fill the role the Braves envisioned for Hamels.

If Wainwright is going to pitch anywhere other than St. Louis in 2021, Atlanta may be the most sensible option.