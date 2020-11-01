Bill Belichick Remains Committed to Cam Newton as Patriots QB After Bills Loss

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are 2-5 with a struggling Cam Newton, but head coach Bill Belichick isn't ready to give up on his starting quarterback just yet.

"Cam's our quarterback," Belichick said following Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "That's the way it's been all year."

Newton was 15-of-25 for 174 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and added 54 yards and a score on the ground, but his mistake near the end of the game ended New England's chances.

The Patriots were driving while down three with an opportunity to at least force overtime with a late field goal when Newton fumbled away the possession and the game. It was his only turnover of the afternoon, but he also failed to throw for even 200 yards for the fifth time in six outings.

In fact, he has as many games with less than 100 passing yards (one) as he does with 200 or more.

New England started 2-1 but has now lost four straight, one of which Newton missed because he tested positive for COVID-19. Belichick's stretch of 11 straight AFC East titles is in serious doubt, as the Bills are now 6-2 and in control of the division.

The Patriots will also be compared to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all season as well since Tom Brady is under center there, and the NFC South club is an impressive 5-2 and in first place.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Newton is only under contract through this season, so he could very well be playing for his next deal as well as a late charge toward the playoffs. Whether he is able to bounce back with Belichick's trust will go a long way toward determining both.