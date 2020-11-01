Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Arrested on OWI Charge After Traffic Stop

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa City police arrested Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette for operating a vehicle under the influence Sunday morning, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

An officer pulled Smith-Marsette over for driving 70 mph, 40 mph over the posted speed limit. The police report said he had "bloodshot eyes, impaired speech and smelled of alcohol" while talking to the officer.

Smith-Marsette had a 0.130 blood alcohol content level on a breath test at the scene.

He wasn't placed into custody because COVID-19 protocols allow for impaired drivers to be taken home by another person.

The Newark, New Jersey, native, who's in his senior year with the Hawkeyes, has played in each of the team's first two games in 2020. Iowa opened with a 24-20 loss to Purdue before falling 21-20 to Northwestern on Saturday.

Smith-Marsette has caught seven passes for 84 yards so far. His 722 receiving yards and eight touchdowns were highest on the team in 2019. He's also averaging 29.4 yards on kick returns over his four-year career. USA Today listed him to its 2020 preseason All-America second team as a returner.

Hawk Central's Chad Leistikow speculated Smith-Marsette could be looking at a one-game suspension since former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was held out for one game after being arrested for OWI in July 2018.