Watch ESPN's Joe Tessitore Make Touching Call as Son John Draws Clemson Offside

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

In what might be the most heartwarming offside penalty in football history, ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore called play-by-play of his son, John Tessitore, getting Clemson to jump the line and secure a first down for Boston College.

Serving as the holder on a field-goal attempt, John Tessitore ran up to the line of scrimmage in the quarterback spot and got two Clemson players to jump offside on a 4th-and-2 play:

John Tessitore is a redshirt sophomore who serves as the Eagles punter, but his father noted during the broadcast that John "has played every position growing up." His past experience at quarterback may have helped get Clemson to believe that he was going to snap the ball.

It also had a huge impact on the drive. Boston College got a touchdown on the next play when Phil Jurkovec found CJ Lewis from 18 yards to help the Eagles to a 28-10 lead late in the second quarter.