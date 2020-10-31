Illinois QB Brandon Peters Tests Positive for COVID-19, Can Return Nov. 21

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Illinois will be without starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore for three weeks after both players tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from Illinois Football on Twitter, Peters and Moore tested positive Thursday and will be eligible to return for the team's game against Nebraska on Nov. 21.

Moore is a redshirt freshman who has yet to play in a game for the Fighting Illini. He committed to the school in March 2018 and was rated as a 3-star prospect coming out of Bloomington High School by 247Sports.

Peters began his college career at Michigan, where he started three games as a freshman in 2017. The 23-year-old announced in June 2019 that he was transferring to Illinois. He was immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

After winning Illinois' starting job last season, Peters threw for 1,884 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games. He opened this season going 8-of-19 for 87 yards through the air and 75 rushing yards on seven carries in a 45-7 loss against Wisconsin in Week 8.

Peters and Moore will miss the Fighting Illini's games against Purdue (Saturday), Minnesota (Nov. 7) and Rutgers (Nov. 14) before they can return.