JR Smith, Udonis Haslem and More on Why It's Important to Vote

Several NBA players, including veterans JR Smith and Udonis Haslem, discussed the importance of voting in a video released by Bleacher Report on Saturday:

Smith is a two-time NBA champion who played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, while Haslem is a three-time NBA champion who has spent his entire 17-year NBA career with the Miami Heat.

They were joined by Cody Zeller and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets. All four players discussed why they plan to vote in the 2020 United States presidential election and why they support the message, "My voice matters. My life matters."

The players also talked about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the election and why those issues have compelled them to vote.

While citizens in many states have been able to vote early by mail or in person recently, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is the last day voters can go to the polls.

Make sure your voice is heard. Make the pledge to VOTE! https://www.vote.org/nbpavotes/