Wisconsin Football Up to 22 Positive COVID-19 Cases, AD Barry Alvarez Says

Tony Ding/Associated Press

University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Saturday on ESPN College GameDay the football program is up to 22 positive COVID-19 tests—12 players and 10 staff members.

According to Jesse Temple of The Athletic, that number is up from the 16 positives tests that Wisconsin reported Thursday.

As a result of the positive tests, Wisconsin's scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday was canceled. Alvarez said Saturday that a decision will be made Tuesday regarding next Saturday's game between Wisconsin and Purdue.

The start of the Big Ten's 2020 season was delayed because of concerns related to COVID-19, but it finally got underway last week.

Wisconsin came out of the gates hot with a 45-7 win over Illinois. Starting in place of injured quarterback Jack Coan, Graham Mertz completed 20 of his 21 attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns in the No. 9 Badgers' victory.

It was reported Sunday that Mertz tested positive for COVID-19. He was the only player or staff member reported to have tested positive at that time, but several other positive tests have come in since then, with head coach Paul Chryst being one of them.

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 in the Big Ten is required to miss a minimum of 21 days, meaning Mertz would have missed this week's game against Nebraska had it been played and won't be eligible to play next week against Purdue either if that game happens.

Mertz's backup, Chase Wolf, also tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom will likely get the start for the Badgers next week provided the game occurs and he doesn't test positive for COVID-19.

The Big Ten is already playing a shortened season with eight conference games per team during the regular season followed by a Big Ten Championship Game and the other teams playing a ninth game that same week.

The fact that the Badgers have missed one game already puts their College Football Playoff chances in jeopardy, but missing two or more could make it extremely difficult for the selection committee to put them in the CFP field.