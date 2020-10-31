NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Will Fuller, New England Patriots and More

1 of 4

Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers may have drafted Aaron Rodgers' replacement this past April, but that doesn't mean the team isn't interested in making one last serious run with him under center. With the team at 5-1, there's a good chance the Packers try to make an addition at the deadline.

According to Athletic's Aaron Reiss, Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller is firmly on Green Bay's radar.

"The Packers are among the teams to inquire about Texans WR Will Fuller, according to a source," Reiss tweeted. "But no deal imminent. Houston isn't interested in a fire sale."

Adding Fuller would give Rodgers a premier deep threat alongside star wideout Davante Adams. For the Texans, a deal would allow them to get something of value in what is quickly becoming a lost season—at 1-6, Houston is essentially done.

And if Fuller cannot be had, perhaps the Packers could look to snag a pass-catcher from the NFC East instead.