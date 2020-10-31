NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Will Fuller, New England Patriots and More

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Will Fuller, New England Patriots and MoreOctober 31, 2020
The NFL is creeping toward its November 3 trade deadline, and the first dominoes have already begun to fall. Earlier in the week, the Cincinnati Bengals traded away defensive end Carlos Dunlap, while the Dallas Cowboys dealt defensive end Everson Griffen.
With several key injuries around the league—and 13 teams with two wins or fewer—we're likely to see several more moves before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Here, we'll run down some of the latest news and rumors surrounding the 2020 NFL trade market.
Will Fuller
The Green Bay Packers may have drafted Aaron Rodgers' replacement this past April, but that doesn't mean the team isn't interested in making one last serious run with him under center. With the team at 5-1, there's a good chance the Packers try to make an addition at the deadline.
According to Athletic's Aaron Reiss, Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller is firmly on Green Bay's radar.
"The Packers are among the teams to inquire about Texans WR Will Fuller, according to a source," Reiss tweeted. "But no deal imminent. Houston isn't interested in a fire sale."
Adding Fuller would give Rodgers a premier deep threat alongside star wideout Davante Adams. For the Texans, a deal would allow them to get something of value in what is quickly becoming a lost season—at 1-6, Houston is essentially done.
And if Fuller cannot be had, perhaps the Packers could look to snag a pass-catcher from the NFC East instead.
Teams Interested in Golden Tate, Kevin Zeitler
At 1-6, the New York Giants aren't completely out of the NFC East race. However, they're probably a safer bet for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft than the postseason. Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them selling instead of buying at the deadline.
While New York doesn't have a ton of enticing trade assets—as their record might indicate—at least two players are drawing interest from other teams.
"Veterans Golden Tate and Kevin Zeitler are two names that came up pretty consistently with other teams," Albert Breer of SI.com wrote.
Zeitler is the more desirable of these two potential targets, as high-level offensive linemen are rarely available. However, the Giants need to use the final stretch to evaluate quarterback Daniel Jones. Tearing down an already shaky offensive line wouldn't make sense unless New York can get a premium return.
Stephon Gilmore
Over roughly the past two decades, fans have become used to seeing the New England Patriots consistently contend in the NFC East. The Patriots have failed to win the division only twice since 2001. However, at 2-4, New England is looking like a long shot.
This could lead the Patriots to move one of their biggest assets at the deadline.
Breer said on Patriots Pregame Live (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston, via Yahoo Sports) that New England has discussed dealing Pro Bowl cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.
Moving Gilmore would make sense, as he's 30 years old. With Tom Brady long gone and Cam Newton likely little more than a stopgap, the Patriots are probably headed toward their first real rebuild of this century. Gilmore is unlikely to be a part of it.
Given his age, Gilmore probably won't bring the sort of haul the Jacksonville Jaguars got for Jalen Ramsey last season, but he could still add to New England's draft capital.
Other Patriots Are Probably Available
According to head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots are not actively shopping Gilmore.
"I don't know anything about those," he told reporters about the trade rumors.
However, Gilmore and many other players are probably available for the right price. According to Breer, the Patriots are willing to listen to offer on "almost anyone."
While New England has arguably its most underwhelming roster in recent memory, there are some valuable veterans who could interest contenders. Gilmore is an obvious choice, but franchise-tagged guard Joe Thuney, veteran wideout Julian Edelman or one of the team's many running backs could be a great get for a team looking to make a run.
New England was a buyer at the deadline last year, scooping up wideout Mohamed Sanu. Expect the Patriots to be sellers this time around.