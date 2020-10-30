    NBA, NBPA Extend CBA Termination Deadline to Nov. 6 Amid Ongoing Talks

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 31, 2020

    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA and National Basketball Players' Association have agreed to extend the collective bargaining agreement termination deadline to Friday, Nov. 6.

    The league made an official announcement on Friday, per Ian Begley of SNY: 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on where the NBA and NBPA currently stand in talks: "There's still a gulf between NBA and NBPA on a start date for the 2020-2021 season, sources tell ESPN. NBA wants pre-Christmas; NBPA still preferring mid-January. Economic issues remain significant, including escrow withholding on player salaries w/ revenues down b/c of no fans."

    Wojnarowski added that the NBA wants a 72-game season beginning Dec. 22, but that playing even fewer games if the league eventually starts in January has not been talked about yet.

                 

