Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Announce Engagement on Instagram

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird picked up her second ring of the year, and this one will be difficult to top.ย ย

In an Instagram post on Friday evening, Bird shared a picture of her long-time partner, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, proposing to her pool-side.ย

The post quickly lit up on social media, where Bird and Rapinoe have a strong following.

Bird won her fourth WNBA title earlier this summer as the Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces. Rapinoe is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the United States Women's National Team.ย

The two sports icons began dating in 2016.ย