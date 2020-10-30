    Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Announce Engagement on Instagram

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 30, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Reign FC's Megan Rapinoe, left, and Seattle Storm's Sue Bird look on during an NCAA college basketball game between Washington and Oregon Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird picked up her second ring of the year, and this one will be difficult to top.  

    In an Instagram post on Friday evening, Bird shared a picture of her long-time partner, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, proposing to her pool-side. 

    The post quickly lit up on social media, where Bird and Rapinoe have a strong following.

    Bird won her fourth WNBA title earlier this summer as the Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces. Rapinoe is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the United States Women's National Team. 

    The two sports icons began dating in 2016. 

    Related

      LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike Explains Decision to Be Poll Worker During Election

      LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike Explains Decision to Be Poll Worker During Election
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike Explains Decision to Be Poll Worker During Election

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode

      NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      The Nightmare of Andrea Aquino

      Lured to the U.S. at 16 to play basketball, she endured hunger and abandonment. Now a top talent, she tells @MirinFader her terrifying story 📲

      The Nightmare of Andrea Aquino
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      The Nightmare of Andrea Aquino

      Mirin Fader
      via Bleacher Report

      Sue Bird Shows Support for Megan Rapinoe After Comments on Women's Soccer, WNBA

      Sue Bird Shows Support for Megan Rapinoe After Comments on Women's Soccer, WNBA
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Sue Bird Shows Support for Megan Rapinoe After Comments on Women's Soccer, WNBA

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report