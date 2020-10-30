Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Announce Engagement on Instagram

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird picked up her second ring of the year, and this one will be difficult to top.

In an Instagram post on Friday evening, Bird shared a picture of her long-time partner, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, proposing to her pool-side.

The post quickly lit up on social media, where Bird and Rapinoe have a strong following.

Bird won her fourth WNBA title earlier this summer as the Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces. Rapinoe is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the United States Women's National Team.

The two sports icons began dating in 2016.