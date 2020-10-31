NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, LaMelo Ball, WarriorsOctober 31, 2020
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, LaMelo Ball, Warriors
When news broke of the Philadelphia 76ers hiring former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, the first rumor connecting the teams quickly followed.
And it's a massive one.
Now that Morey is in Philly, would he attempt to sway Philly's front office to pursue James Harden? And would the Rockets legitimately consider trading him? While the thought is entertaining, Houston has wasted little time providing the answer.
That response—which was surely the consensus expectation—headlines a group of rumors also involving top 2020 NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball and Phoenix Suns wing Kelly Oubre.
Rockets Shut Down Harden, Simmons Rumor
Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets have consistently fallen short in the playoffs. The letdowns sting a little more because Philly has two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while the Rockets have a historic scorer in Harden.
The thought goes, then, that since the current situations aren't working and Morey is in Philly, why not embrace a change?
Houston wants no part of those discussions, apparently.
"I've already been told, with a few expletives included by somebody with the Rockets that, 'No Daryl, Ben Simmons for James Harden is not happening. Don't ask,'" ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on the Hoop Collective Podcast.
Neither part of this conversation should be surprising. Morey has publicly shared a deep appreciation for Harden, yet the Rockets won't be rushing to trade a six-time first-team All-NBA player.
By no means is a Harden-Simmons deal anywhere close to expected, but the rumor itself—despite this emphatic response to MacMahon—may linger.
LaMelo Not Impressing in Interviews?
As the 2020 NBA draft nears, LaMelo Ball is considered a potential No. 1 overall pick along with Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and former Memphis center James Wiseman.
Ball, though, might be trending the wrong direction.
During an appearance with Wilson & Parcell on WFNZ, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer noted multiple sources have said Ball is not performing well in interviews.
"There are people drafting later in the top 10 who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around. I'm not saying that he will not be a top-three pick," Bonnell said. "I am saying I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top 10 who are doing more research on him because they no longer think it's a given he will."
In fairness, it's plausible this is both sound reporting and an attempt at misdirection from a team drafting later and hoping to snag Ball without trading up.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Ball spoke to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is slated to interview with the Golden State Warriors and is expected to meet with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Those teams, in order, hold the top four picks. The likely result is one of them will select Ball.
But as the countdown to the NBA draft falls below 20 days, all rumors are worth monitoring.
Warriors Interested in Kelly Oubre
One of the offseason's most interesting trade chips is the Warriors' $17.2 million trade exception. Golden State isn't certain to use it anyway, but the exception expires seven days after free agency begins. That deadline—though unofficial—is coming up soon.
And the Warriors have an eye on Phoenix.
"The name that keeps popping up when you talk to people is Kelly Oubre," ESPN's Nick Friedell said on The Jump.
Last year, Oubre averaged 18.7 points on 45.2 shooting with a 35.2 three-point clip. Those marks—as well as 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game—were career highs. Oubre, who turns 25 in December, is a good fit on Golden State's roster, too.
The problem for the Warriors, however, is Oubre has one season left on his contract, per HoopsHype. And if the Suns demanded the No. 2 overall pick in return, Golden State would risk losing a cost-controlled young asset in exchange for a player who might leave in free agency next year anyway.