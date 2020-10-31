NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, LaMelo Ball, Warriors

2 of 3

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

As the 2020 NBA draft nears, LaMelo Ball is considered a potential No. 1 overall pick along with Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and former Memphis center James Wiseman.

Ball, though, might be trending the wrong direction.

During an appearance with Wilson & Parcell on WFNZ, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer noted multiple sources have said Ball is not performing well in interviews.

"There are people drafting later in the top 10 who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around. I'm not saying that he will not be a top-three pick," Bonnell said. "I am saying I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top 10 who are doing more research on him because they no longer think it's a given he will."

In fairness, it's plausible this is both sound reporting and an attempt at misdirection from a team drafting later and hoping to snag Ball without trading up.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Ball spoke to the Minnesota Timberwolves, is slated to interview with the Golden State Warriors and is expected to meet with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Those teams, in order, hold the top four picks. The likely result is one of them will select Ball.

But as the countdown to the NBA draft falls below 20 days, all rumors are worth monitoring.