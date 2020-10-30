WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 30

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 30October 30, 2020
Most of the Survivor Series card was announced on Raw, so this week's SmackDown was all about filling up the blue brand's teams and pushing the matches that will be featured.
The Raw teams already include Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Lana on the women's side and Keith Lee, Sheamus and AJ Styles on the men's team.
We also know the various champions will battle each other in individual matches at Survivor Series. This week SmackDown was all about filing up those teams.
We also saw the fallout from Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. Did Jey bend the knee or was he kicked out of his own family?
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's SmackDown.
Bow Down to the Tribal Chief
SmackDown opened with Reigns and Paul Heyman heading to the ring while Jey awaited their arrival. After a video package, Uso grabbed the mic from Heyman and tells Reigns he didn't beat him because Reigns had to resort to attacking Jimmy.
The Tribal Chief said he can make whatever excuses he wants but he still quit. Uso said he can't respect Reigns for what he did and asked how he could do this to his own family. Reigns said he did what was necessary to prove a point.
Uso said he hates Reigns and began crying. The Big Dog said he loves his cousin and always has but if he doesn't fall in line by the end of the night, he is out of the family.
Grade: A
Analysis
WWE's video editing team has always produced incredible work and the video for Reigns vs. Uso from HIAC was no exception. It was brilliantly edited and produced to make the story as emotional as possible.
As far as the actual in-ring segment is concerned, both men played their roles to perfection. Reigns was quiet, poised and said everything with a straight face while Uso was a sobbing mess of emotions.
This storyline has been great from the moment it began and it continues to be one of the best in WWE right now.
Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler
Robert Roode accompanied Dolph Ziggler to the ring for his match against Kevin Owens. The Winner received a spot on the SmackDown Survivor Series team.
Ziggler and Roode were able to trick KO early so The Showoff could take control. He hit a neckbreaker for a quick two-count before raking the eyes of Owens.
Roode attacked Owens from behind while Ziggler distracted the ref but the official realized something nefarious was going down and kicked The Glorious One to the back.
We returned from a break to see Owens beginning to make a comeback. Ziggler countered a Popup Powerbomb with a Fameasser for a near-fall. KO blocked a superkick and hit a Stunner for the pin.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a paint-by-numbers match but it wasn't bad by any means. Owens and Ziggler are both world-class performers. This just wasn't an attempt at a five-star match.
Roode being involved did little to add to the outcome but keeping him and Ziggler together for the tag team division is smart, so having him there made sense.
Bianca Belair vs. Billie Kay vs. Natalya
After all three women approached Adam Pearce backstage, he booked a triple threat match with Natalya, Bianca Belair and Billie Kay for a spot on the Survivor Series team.
Kay started by pie-facing both women before rolling out of the ring so they could fight each other. Belair ran over Natalya and Kay tried to roll her up but failed to get the pin.
Belair hit a beautiful handspring moonsault for a two-count. The Queen of Harts applied a Sharpshooter and Kaye put her in a chinlock. Nattie realized what was happening and released the hold to deal with Kay. The EST hit the KOD for the pin to earn a spot on the Survivor Series team.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This was a tale of three very different characters. Kay was the opportunist looking to take advantage of any situation. Natalya was the veteran trying to prove she still belongs. Belair was the newcomers looking to establish herself.
Each Superstar played her part well and contributed to this being a fun triple threat match. Kay was especially good playing a somewhat cowardly competitor but Belair stole the show with her exciting brand of offense. WWE made the right call by putting her on the team.
Murphy Offers an Apology
Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio came to the ring so he could apologize to Rey and Dominik for everything he did when he was with Seth Rollins. He said he knows he did horrible things but he needs to apologize for his actions.
He asked them to come to the ring but The Messiah showed up instead. He said the Mysterios will never accept him but he will forgive Murphy and embrace whatever kind of relationship he has with Aalyah.
He tried to get into their heads but Dominik attacked Rollins from behind. Murphy pulled Dom away and started beating on Rollins himself. This led to Murphy and Dom getting into a fight. Rey tried to intervene but he ended up trying to hit the 619 until Aalyah stopped him.
She said she loved Murphy and refused to go with them. Dom and Rey left while she helped Murphy to his feet. She kissed him while Rollins looked on with a smile.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Aalyah is 19 and that makes her a grown woman, but the age gap between her and the 32-year-old Murphy still makes this whole situation a little uncomfortable to watch.
That being said, everyone in this segment did a decent job with their part. Aalyah is still new to being a performer but looked more comfortable than she has in past weeks.
It will be interesting to see if Murphy and Aalyah end up aligning with Rollins or if the Mysterios finally accept his apology.