WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 30

Credit: WWE.com

Most of the Survivor Series card was announced on Raw, so this week's SmackDown was all about filling up the blue brand's teams and pushing the matches that will be featured.

The Raw teams already include Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Lana on the women's side and Keith Lee, Sheamus and AJ Styles on the men's team.

We also know the various champions will battle each other in individual matches at Survivor Series. This week SmackDown was all about filing up those teams.

We also saw the fallout from Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. Did Jey bend the knee or was he kicked out of his own family?

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's SmackDown.