    Cowboys' Andy Dalton Expected to Return from Concussion vs. Steelers in Week 9

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys are planning to have Andy Dalton under center when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8.

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan that Dalton, who suffered a concussion in Dallas' 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team, should be healthy by Week 9.

    Dalton was pressed into starting duty after Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. His first start ended abruptly after he received an illegal hit to the head from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bostic is likely facing a fine from the hit but will avoid a suspension.

    The Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With Dalton out, Ben DiNucci will be the No. 1 option at quarterback. A seventh-round draft pick this past spring, DiNucci was 2-of-3 for 39 yards in his brief cameo against Washington.

    Garrett Gilbert will be the backup, and Rapoport reported Wednesday that Dallas was signing Cooper Rush to its practice squad.

    Having Dalton in Week 9 would be preferable to starting DiNucci again, but it may not make too much of a difference. At 2-5, a loss to the Eagles would be a big blow to the Cowboys' playoff hopes.

    And no matter how well Dalton or DiNucci perform, they can't do anything about a defense that's allowing 408.1 yards and 34.7 points per game.

