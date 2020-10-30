NBA Draft 2020: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman Among Options for No. 1 Pick

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the clock ever since the basketball gods gifted them the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Even with the event less than one month away, it remains uncertain whom the Timberwolves will target—or if they will even keep the pick.

Three prospects have positioned themselves to be in the running, so barring something unexpected, the selection will be used on one of the following: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball. Let's break down what each could bring to a team, be it the Timberwolves or their potential trade partner.