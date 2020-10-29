    Falcons' Charles Harris Ejected for Late Hit on Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 30, 2020
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is treated on the field after being injured during the second of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
    Mike McCarn/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris was ejected after a late hit to the head and neck of Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Thursday. 

    Down 19-14 with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter, the Panthers faced a 3rd-and-7 from the Falcons' 37-yard line during their home game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Bridgewater stepped back to pass and moved up in the pocket before Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. tripped him. He fell to the ground, and Harris dove in and made contact with Bridgewater's head and neck.

    The former Louisville star jogged off the field and entered the Panthers' blue medical tent for further evaluation. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker took over, and Carolina eventually finished its drive with a field goal.

    Joe Person of The Athletic soon reported that Bridgewater left the tent and began putting his gloves on.

    Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported that Bridgewater was warming up on the sideline, and FOX Sports cameras captured Panthers assistant athletic trainer Kevin King working on the quarterback's neck while the signal-caller sat on the bench.

    Per Panthers senior writer/editor Myles Simmons, Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol but suffered a neck injury and was deemed questionable to return.

    Walker ultimately stayed in the game when the Panthers got the ball back following a touchdown from Falcons running back Todd Gurley.

    He took part in Carolina's first three plays (a pair of runs and an incomplete pass), but Bridgewater re-entered the game and completed two more passes before the Panthers punted on 4th-and-6.

