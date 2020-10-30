MLB Rumors: Latest on J.T. Realmuto, Cubs and Royals Free Agency

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies had nine players become free agents when the new league year officially began, and headlining their list—and that of the league as a whole—is all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto, who will turn 30 in March, slashed .266/.349/.491 this season, with 33 runs, 32 RBI, 11 home runs and 48 strikeouts as the Phillies came up just short of a postseason berth. After he was traded to Philadelphia in 2019 following five seasons with the Miami Marlins, he earned an all-MLB first-team nod, his first Gold Glove and his second consecutive Silver Slugger.

As the Phillies consider what to do about Realmuto, they have reason to rule two teams out of the equation. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported the Del City, Oklahoma native "would like to remain in Philadelphia and is not particularly keen on playing in New York" but added he would head north "if that's where the record-setting money is."

The Phillies are "definitely" going to tender Realmuto a qualifying offer, per Salisbury, who also reported the two sides were undergoing contract negotiations before the league paused in March.

However, with as many players entering free agency as the Phillies have, they will be forced to consider the rest of their roster before they pour money into Realmuto, who is reportedly seeking a record-setting contract worth more than $23 million, per Salisbury.