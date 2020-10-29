White Sox Email Welcoming Tony La Russa Appears to Include AJ Hinch's Signature

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

It appears not even the Chicago White Sox marketing team could believe the club would actually hire Tony La Russa on Thursday.

In a graphic welcoming La Russa back to the South Side emailed to fans after the announcement, the team appeared to leave in the signature of another rumored candidate for the job: A.J. Hinch.

The White Sox corrected the gaffe when they tweeted out the image, but those emails couldn't be recalled.

The haunting of Hinch's signature may go further than one small error. The former Houston Astros manager may torment the club for years to come as he's considered the front-runner to land the Detroit Tigers manager opening.

If Hinch has more success with the Tigers than La Russa does in his second stint with the White Sox, fans in Chicago will forever be reminded of what they missed out on.