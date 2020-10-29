Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon 'Absolutely' Expects NBA to Push Back CBA Deadline

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

An official decision regarding the NBA start date for the 2020-21 season could take longer to arrive, as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, said he "absolutely" expects an original deadline of Friday for collective bargaining agreement negotiations to be extended.

"The way talks are going, this is a super-complicated issue, and there's a lot to balance," Brogdon said, appearing on ESPN's The Jump. "[There's] a lot of minds working on this collaboratively, on both sides. So it's going to take some time."

Both sides will agree to start the 2020-21 season on either Dec. 22 or Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is on Jan. 18 next year, but are grappling with the potential loss of Christmas Day games and conflict with the Tokyo Olympics. Brogdon said the biggest factor in the decision is revenue:

"I think those are the two options. We're either going to start MLK Day, which I think a lot of the players are leaning towards, or we're going to start the 22nd, Christmastime. But the huge difference is revenue. Revenue, and trying to get the season back on track to start in that September-October range. So I think calculations are being done on both sides on how much revenue would be lost for each potential date, and we'll have to come to some type of agreement and go from there."

Brogdon said the talks were expected to last "at least a few more days."