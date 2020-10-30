NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Isaac Okoro and Top Defensive Prospects

2 of 4

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

While prospect evaluations need to dig deeper than the eye test, the easiest place to start with James Wiseman's defensive potential is his physical form.

The 19-year-old stands a towering 7'1" and sports a hawkish 7'6" wingspan. Add turbo-boosted athleticism to the mix, and you're talking about an impact defender around the basket.

While he spent just three games at Memphis, he still crammed in nightly averages of 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in just 23.0 minutes. That translates to per-40-minutes marks of 18.6 boards and 5.2 rejections.

With the league moving increasingly toward a more position-less style, centers don't simply man the middle anymore. But Wiseman has the agility to hold his own away from the basket.

"He moves and slides like a strong 6'0" guard," TrueHoop's David Thorpe observed. "He is just very comfortable in his stance. Chris Bosh had that ability, and advanced stats showed him, for a time, to be the best pick-and-roll defender in the league. Anthony Davis and David Robinson are icons of the genre. Athletically, Wiseman is very similar to all three."

While Wiseman's ceiling might be determined by his offensive development, the team drafting him can reasonably expect him to be a plus-anchor out of the gate and maybe an all-league stopper at some point.