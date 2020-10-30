NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Rajon Rondo Rumors, Predictions Amid Clippers Links

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Rajon Rondo entered the NBA bubble under rather strange circumstances.

The veteran point guard was not much more than a bench piece for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he suffered a right thumb fracture on the first day of practice ahead of the restart. Rondo consequently missed all of the team's seeding games and also sat out L.A.'s first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Rondo grew in importance as the playoffs went on. He made his return in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets and wasted little time asserting himself as one of the most important rotation fixtures in Frank Vogel's squad.

Rondo had 10 points, nine assists and five steals while also finishing plus-28 in terms of plus-minus in L.A.'s win over the Rockets in Game 2. He followed by scoring 21 points and adding nine assists in Game 3 and elevated his play higher in Game 4, scoring 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

But Rondo was only just beginning to establish his worth. The 34-year-old was inconsistent during the Western Conference Finals but responded with a strong series against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The four-time All-Star averaged just 8.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds during the Finals. However, he set the tone for L.A. with his competitive drive and steady success getting into the paint.

Miami was hard-pressed to keep Rondo out of the lane, and struggled to prevent points off Rondo-Anthony Davis pick-and-roll plays. Although Rondo missed his share of layups, he managed to penetrate with ease. Rondo also seemed to save his best for the most crucial times. He scored 19 points in the series clincher, capitalizing on mismatches and the extra attention shown to Davis and LeBron James.

Now, Rondo prepares to enter the free-agent market. The Lakers' crosstown rival is hoping to prise him from the Purple and Gold, with Marc Stein of the New York Post reporting that the Clippers have interest in signing Rondo this offseason.

The Clippers are desperate to bolster their depth after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals. Los Angeles also has a bit of spending capital, though the Clippers must decide whether to offer Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell a long-term deal.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported earlier in October that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has privately "clamored" for a true point guard, so the team's reported pursuit of Rondo should not come as a surprise.

Rondo has traditionally been "pass first" in his style of play, though he is also capable of taking defenders off the dribble. Patrick Beverley is more of a defensive force for the Clippers, with Lou Williams adding more offense in pick-and-roll off the bench.

Meanwhile, Rondo could be the kind of two-way presence someone like Leonard would desire. The three-time league assists leader is also one of the most communicative players in the game, which could benefit a team that appeared to struggle with internal turmoil last season.

While the Clippers appear set to add veteran leadership, the Lakers will be equally insistent on maintaining the team that captured title No. 17 this fall.

Steve Ballmer and the Clippers could get aggressive with their offer, but expect Rob Pelinka to be equally assertive in his efforts to bring Rondo back into the fold in order to establish continuity.

Prediction: Rondo re-signs with the Lakers.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.