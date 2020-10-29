Cam Newton Calls Bills Game a 'Must-Win' for Patriots amid 3-Game Losing Streak

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

With the New England Patriots in the midst of a three-game losing streak, quarterback Cam Newton understands the importance of Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

"This is a must-win for us, and I'm going to control the things that I can control," Newton said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I have two or three more days to prepare and that's what I plan on doing."

This tough start has helped Newton pick up on the way things are done in New England.

"Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state, in this area, in this region," the first-year Patriot said Thursday. "So Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That's what I've learned."

After nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, the 2015 league MVP joined the Patriots this offseason to fill in under center for Tom Brady. But things haven't exactly gone to plan at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots are off to a 2-4 start, a record they haven't held since 2000.

Newton's season hasn't played out as anyone envisioned it either. The former first overall pick was sidelined with COVID-19 as an outbreak swept through the Patriots organization, forcing an early Week 5 bye. In the five games for the Patriots, the 31-year-old has thrown for just two touchdowns while tacking on 969 yards on 88-of-131 passing. He has been picked off seven times and sacked 10 times while adding 244 yards and five scores on the run.

His lack of production reached a head last week as the team fell to the San Francisco 49ers 33-6. Newton was benched for second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the start of the fourth quarter after he completed just nine passes for 95 yards and was intercepted three times.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If there's going to be any change in New England, it won't come under center. Head coach Bill Belichick said he is sticking with Newton at quarterback as the team moves forward into Sunday's game against the 5-2 Buffalo Bills.