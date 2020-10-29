Ben DiNucci: Being Cowboys Starting QB 'Everyone's Childhood Dream'

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci is excited about potentially getting his first NFL start on Sunday.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," the rookie said Thursday, per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. "... This is everyone's childhood dream. Getting a chance to be starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. What more do you want?"

DiNucci has been getting first-team reps this week with Andy Dalton in the concussion protocol, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it's likely DiNucci gets the start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2020 seventh-round pick began the year third on the depth chart, but the Cowboys need help at the position after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 and Dalton suffered a concussion in Week 7.

DiNucci saw his first extended action last Sunday against the Washington Football Team, going 2-of-3 for 39 passing yards in two drives of a 25-3 loss. He also fumbled twice, although his team recovered both.

He will seemingly get a chance to make it up in Week 8 with a win giving the team at least a share of first place in the NFC East.

It represents a quick rise in responsibility for a player who spent last season playing at FCS James Madison. He finished last season with 3,441 passing yards, 569 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns.

With a lot of weapons around him like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, DiNucci will hope to produce some big numbers now in the NFL.