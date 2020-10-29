Report: Buccaneers Equipment Staff Manager Sent Home After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers equipment staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The staff member has been sent home, but the issue is not expected to pose any problems for the team's upcoming Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

The Giants are also dealing with COVID-19 issues, with guard Will Hernandez placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and all but four other offensive linemen in quarantine after being in contact with Hernandez, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

The Los Angeles Chargers also had a player test positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

With the Tampa Bay situation, the positive test has not affected any players or coaches, Greg Auman of The Athletic confirmed Thursday.

The NFL has been forced to make significant adjustments this year as a result of the pandemic, with two games being postponed and other matchups delayed. Teams have been forced to close their facilities at times after positive tests.

The Buccaneers were originally scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday night, but the game was moved to the afternoon after positive tests for the Raiders.

Considering Tampa Bay doesn't have its bye until Week 13, the squad still has some flexibility for changes if needed.