T-Wolves' Malik Beasley Charged with Drug Possession, Threat of Violence

T-Wolves' Malik Beasley Charged with Drug Possession, Threat of ViolenceOctober 29, 2020
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence after he was arrested at his home in Plymouth, Minnesota, on Sept. 27.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted a statement from Beasley's attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence following a September 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota, residence, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium learned. Joint statement from his attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga: https://t.co/Ia58ihWosv
ESPN's Mark Schlabach after Beasley's arrest that police records showed him facing potential charges of felony controlled substance/narcotics and felony receiving/concealing stolen property.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
