T-Wolves' Malik Beasley Charged with Drug Possession, Threat of Violence

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence after he was arrested at his home in Plymouth, Minnesota, on Sept. 27.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted a statement from Beasley's attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga:

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported after Beasley's arrest that police records showed him facing potential charges of felony controlled substance/narcotics and felony receiving/concealing stolen property.

