    T-Wolves' Malik Beasley Charged with Drug Possession, Threat of Violence

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2020

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley plays against the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence after he was arrested at his home in Plymouth, Minnesota, on Sept. 27.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted a statement from Beasley's attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga:

    ESPN's Mark Schlabach after Beasley's arrest that police records showed him facing potential charges of felony controlled substance/narcotics and felony receiving/concealing stolen property.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

