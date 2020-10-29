Patriots' James White Says His Mother Is Progressing After September Car Crash

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back James White said Thursday that his mother is improving after being in a car crash that resulted in the death of his father.

White told TMZ Sports: "She's progressing physically. Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she's continued to progress. I'm just trying to be there for her."

White's father, former Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White, died in the crash on Sept. 20 in Cooper City, Florida.

The crash occurred just hours before White and the Patriots were set to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. White missed that game and New England's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders while grieving.

White said he hasn't been able to see his mother in person much recently in the midst of the 2020 NFL season, but he checks on her as often as possible through FaceTime.

The 28-year-old White has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Pats and has been the team's primary receiving back for much of that time.

He is a three-time Super Bowl winner and played an especially big role in New England's come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, as he made 14 catches for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

So far this season, White has appeared in four games. He has carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards and reeled in 19 receptions for 136 yards.

White is a key part of a deep Patriots backfield that also includes Rex Burkhead and second-year man Damien Harris.

White will look to help the 2-4 Pats get back on track Sunday when they face the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on the road.