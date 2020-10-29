Giants Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; NY to Maintain Normal Schedule

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

A New York Giants player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team will maintain a normal practice schedule Thursday.

The team said all of the player's close contacts on the team have been informed and will work remotely. However, the remainder of the team will report to practice as scheduled.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it was an undisclosed offensive lineman who tested positive. All but four linemen were told to remain home Thursday. None of the players sent home are viewed as being "high risk."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported OLB coach Bret Bielema and DBs coach Jerome Henderson were also sent home.

The Giants are slated to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. If the outbreak is more pronounced, that game will likely be placed into jeopardy.

Neither the Giants nor the Bucs have had their bye, so the NFL has some level of flexibility with the game. The Giants have a Week 11 bye, while the Bucs are slated to be off Week 13.

Given this is a nationally televised game, it's unclear if the NFL would move a different game to Monday night to satisfy its television contract with ESPN. The league moved last week's Cardinals-Seahawks game to Sunday night amid a similar situation with the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line.