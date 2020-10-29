NBA Draft 2020: Breaking Down the Latest Buzz from Expert Mocks

1 of 3

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The pendulum had swung away from James Wiseman since he suffered as last summer's top recruit, per 247Sports, but it's headed back in the big man's direction.

For a simple reason, too. Teams are getting a closer view of the 7'1" center, and his combination of size, athleticism and ceiling is hard to ignore.

"Having talked to sources who have seen Wiseman work out in Miami, there is some real enthusiasm about his play," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported. "He's looked dominant in workouts and in the runs with other high-level NBA draft prospects."

Wiseman's length and bounce should make him an impact defender and finisher right out of the gate. The opportunities for him to power up his face-up game and expand his offensive range give him tantalizing upside. At times, his position among the top three prospects (with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards) has felt the most tenuous, but now Wiseman could be the biggest lock to land among the first three selections.