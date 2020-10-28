    Cowboys Trade Rumors: Michael Gallup Not on Block Ahead of Deadline

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 29, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

    With Tuesday's trade deadline approaching, one player has been taken off of the market: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

    According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas News, a Cowboys official on Wednesday gave a "terse response" that "closed the door on the notion, dismissing the possibility out of hand." 

    Even as Gallup, a third-round draft pick out of Colorado State in 2018, is having a quieter year, the team is standing behind their third-year receiver. Coming off a 1,107-yard, six-touchdown season, Gallup has 19 receptions for 371 yards and one touchdown from 36 targets through seven appearances. 

    He got the start for the Cowboys through their first six games, but caught just two of six targets in Week 6 and missed both balls thrown in his direction during the team's 25-3 loss to Washington. But Gehlken writes that the Cowboys are inspired to keep him around, chalking the poor statistics up to a miserable situation in Dallas, where the Cowboys could start their third-string quarterback alongside a weakened offensive line.

    Gehlken noted that Gallup, who is in the third year of his rookie contract, is owed $920,000 next season, and the price tag "makes the Cowboys less inclined to move him" from his spot alongside Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. 

