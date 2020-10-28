Cowboys Trade Rumors: Ryan Fitzpatrick Buzz Disputed by Dallas Source

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for the team to replace quarterback Andy Dalton with Ryan Fitzpatrick may want to move on from that notion. It doesn't appear the Miami Dolphins backup is even on the Cowboys' radar.

Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated spoke with a team source who called any reports of Dallas trading for Fitzpatrick "false."

"That doesn't even make any sense," the unnamed source told Fisher.

Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Wednesday that, while the Dolphins are unlikely to move Fitzpatrick, if they did, the Cowboys could be "a logical trade partner" given their current situation at quarterback.

Fitzpatrick was recently benched for Tua Tagovailoa after passing for 1,535 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games. Dallas, meanwhile, is still reeling from the season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott with Dalton struggling to find any rhythm in the Cowboys' offense.

Dallas (2-5) had already gotten off to a rocky start when Prescott went down in Week 5 against the New York Giants, yet their struggles were hardly the QB's fault. Prescott passed for 1,856 yards prior to his injury with nine touchdowns, four picks and a passer rating of 99.6. In two starts since, Dalton has passed for 341 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions—good for a passer rating of 58.1.

Making matters worse, Dalton entered the concussion protocol at the end of a Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team, leading the Cowboys to insert third-string QB Ben DiNucci for the final 15 offensive snaps.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As Fisher noted, even if the Cowboys did trade for Fitzpatrick ahead of the NFL's November 3 deadline, he'd be required to sit for five days before taking the field per the league's COVID-19 protocols. It's not as if Dallas would be able to plug-and-play the veteran right away.

It doesn't appear the Cowboys have any interest in Fitzpatrick, regardless. Just how they'll navigate their quarterback issues in an extremely-winnable NFC East remains to be seen. Head coach Mike McCarthy may very well see his first season in Dallas defined by his solution.