Broncos' Melvin Gordon Apologizes After Being Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon publicly apologized for his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month. 

    "I am sorry that I was even in the situation," Gordon told reporters. "I don't want people to think because I didn't say anything that I don't care. That's not the case at all."

    According to TMZ Sports, Denver police registered Gordon driving 36 mph over the speed limit on the morning of Oct. 14. Upon pulling the 27-year-old over, police said in their report his "speech was slurred, breath had a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage, balance was swaying, eyes were watery."

    Gordon wasn't formally taken into custody because COVID-19 protocols allow for DUI suspects to be released at the scene to a sober driver. The running back is facing two DUI charges and a violation for driving at least 25 mph over the speed limit, per TMZ.

    9News' Mike Klis reported Gordon attended Broncos practice hours after his arrest but left after meeting with head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio confirmed he wanted the two-time Pro Bowler to go home.

    "I didn't want him practicing today until we get to the bottom of everything," he told reporters at the time. "Talk to the league, get all the facts in order before we make a decision on what we're going to do and weigh the differences between what the mandated league punishment will be and any thing we want to do in addition to that."

    Gordon has appeared in five games in his first season with the Broncos, running for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

