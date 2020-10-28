American Ninja Warrior 2020: Results and Top Highlights from Episode 7

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The 2020 season of American Ninja Warrior has only been going for six weeks, but we have already arrived at the first night of the two-day finals because of the shortened season.

After completing the qualifying and semifinal courses, the 28 remaining ninjas now have to face the altered final course. The top eight will move on with next week's winner taking home $100,000 and a special trophy.

Here is a list of the obstacles featured this week:

Shrinking Steps

Spring Forward

Falling Shelves (New)

Diamond Dash

Spin Hopper

Warped Wall

Salmon Ladder

Slam Dunk

Dragon Back (New)

Spider Trap

The first competitor of the night was 22-year-old Jackson Twait. He was showboating quite a bit on the stage, but he ended up falling short on a new obstacle, Falling Shelves.

Jody Avila was the tallest competitors competing in this year's finals. The 6'6" ninja veteran appeared to hit his leg on the fourth obstacle but powered through the pain. He made it all the way to the eighth obstacle before falling into the water below.

Flip Rodriguez fell during the semifinals, but he was able to qualify because of his quick time. He gave a tearful interview about the dog he lost almost exactly one year ago before taking to the course. He was the first person to make it to the new obstacle, Dragon Back, but unfortunately he was also the first to fall on it.

The first woman to run this week was military attorney Jeri D'Aurelio. Most ninjas grimace as they struggle through the obstacles, but she had a huge smile on her face right up until the moment she fell on Falling Shelves.

"The Phoenix" Najee Richardson zipped through the first few obstacles with confidence and precision. He managed to save himself with one hand on Falling Shelves, shocking the commentators out of their minds. He became the first person to finish the course.

Lucas Reale kicked off the second hour, and not only did he become the second finisher of the night, but he also bested Richardson's time by almost three seconds.

Donovan Metoyer ran every stage of the course in a three-piece suit. He wore his signature attire again for the finals, but it may have contributed to his downfall on Spin Hopper. Suits look good, but they are not known for offering flexibility.

Austin Gray was only the fourth ninja to reach Dragon Back when he took his turn on the course. He took his time and made it through the obstacle and up the Spider Trap to become the third finisher.

Chris DiGangi and Jesse Labreck are engaged to be married and made it to the exact same spot in the first two rounds. DiGangi fell on Falling Shelves, but Flex Labreck made history once again by not only finishing the course but also becoming the woman who has hit the most buzzers in ANW history. Everyone was literally jumping for joy to celebrate her run.

There are a handful of finalists who still have to run next week, but here is what the top eight looks like after Wednesday's show:

Lucas Reale (Finished)

Najee Richardson (Finished)

Austin Gray (Finished)

Jesse Labreck (Finished)

Jamie Rahn (Fell on ninth obstacle)

Cameron Baumgartner (Fell on ninth obstacle)

Flip Rodriguez (Fell on ninth obstacle)

Jody Avila (Fell on ninth obstacle)

Next week will see the rest of the ninjas attempt to break into the top eight before they move on to the Power Tower to see who will earn the title of American Ninja Warrior.