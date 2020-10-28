2021 World Series Odds: Dodgers, Yankees Betting Favorites Entering Offseason

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

After winning the 2020 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to win the title once again in 2021 based on the latest odds from DraftKings:

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball this year, producing a 43-17 regular-season record before an impressive run through the playoffs that concluded with a 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. They are now listed at +480 to win again, meaning a $100 bet could win $480.

Los Angeles does have some free-agency question marks, with Justin Turner, Joc Pederson and Kike Hernandez among those ready to hit the open market, but key players like Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler will return ready to lead the team to another title.

The New York Yankees have the second-best odds (+525) despite only reaching the ALDS before losing to the Rays.

Oddsmakers are banking on better health in 2021 after a season where Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, James Paxton and Luis Severino missed significant time because of injury. DJ LeMahieu is a free agent, but this team is talented enough to contend for a championship at full strength.

The Atlanta Braves (10-1 odds) and Tampa Bay Rays (12-1) are also highly rated after a deep run in the playoffs, while the San Diego Padres (13-1) could take a big step with the young roster after going 37-23 this past season, the third-best record in all of baseball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates are the biggest longshots to win a championship after miserable 2020 seasons.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.