World Series 2020: Biggest Offseason Questions for Rays and Dodgers

Justin Turner has been a key part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' success, but there is a chance that winning the 2020 World Series could be his final moment in Dodger blue.

Turner is an unrestricted free agent, and the Dodgers face the difficult choice of trying to bring him back or letting one of their many talented prospects take over in his place.

The Dodgers should be able to keep most of their core together for a repeat title push in 2020. The same could be said about the Tampa Bay Rays in their attempt to return to the Fall Classic.

Tampa Bay has plenty of talented players under contract for the 2021 season and beyond, but it may have to dish out some extra cash to its top postseason performers, starting with Randy Arozarena.

Biggest Offseason Questions

What Will Dodgers Do With Justin Turner?

Turner is coming off a four-year, $64 million contract and will be back on the free-agent market as a 35-year-old third baseman.

In the shortened 2020 regular season, Turner hit .307 and recorded an OPS of .860 over 42 games. His overall splits have not significantly dropped since his All-Star season in 2017.

While his batting average was up 17 points from 2019, Turner had a lower slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS in 2020.

If the Dodgers believe those totals could drop off in 2021, they could let him walk in free agency, or sign him to a cheaper deal to bridge the gap to one of their top prospects.

Edwin Rios would be the top candidate to take over for Turner. He hit 12 home runs and recorded 25 RBI in 60 regular-season games over the last two years.

Rios should be ready to take the next step up to everyday starter at the hot corner, and he could be joined by Gavin Lux as a new infield starter in 2021.

The Dodgers also have to make room for top catching prospect Keibert Ruiz at some point. If the universal designated hitter stays in place, that would ease the situation since Ruiz and Will Smith could split duties at catcher and DH.

If the Dodgers are comfortable with ushering in the next wave of young talent, Turner could be the first long-time fixture on the roster to leave.

Turner could feel more inclined to land elsewhere now that he earned a World Series title with the Dodgers. He could see that as the perfect way to end his Dodgers career and go after one more decent payday

How Large Will Randy Arozarena's Raise Be?

Arozarena entered the 2020 season on a one-year contract with a base salary of $563,500.

After pumping out 10 postseason home runs, the outfielder is due for a larger deal to be the centerpiece of the Tampa Bay lineup for quite some time.

Arozarena's playoff long ball total was three more than the number of home runs he hit during 23 regular-season contests.

The player and his camp must be eager to cash in on his postseason success while his stock is at the highest.

Arozarena may go on to have a successful and lengthy career, but the odds of him hitting 10 home runs in another postseason are slim.

Tampa Bay is not typically among the big spenders in baseball, but it will have to send a decent amount of cash in Arozarena's direction to reward him for being the team's offensive spark throughout the postseason.

Depending on how significant his salary increase is, Arozarena could be one of the top five paid players on the Tampa Bay roster.

The bar may be low for Arozarena to clear that total since Charlie Morton, Kevin Kiermaier and Blake Snell were the only Rays players expected to make more than $5 million if there was a 162-game season in 2020.

