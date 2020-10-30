Where Does Clayton Kershaw Rank Among 50 Best Starting Pitchers in MLB History?

0 of 11

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

A lack of postseason success was the one blemish on the resume of Clayton Kershaw, who had otherwise cemented his place as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.

That changed during the Los Angeles Dodgers' run to the 2020 World Series title.

In five postseason starts, Kershaw went 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 30.2 innings, picking up the victory in Games 1 and 5 of the Fall Classic.

With that monkey off his back, where does he stand among the all-time greats?

That's the question we set out to answer in ranking the 50 greatest pitchers in MLB history, albeit with a few important caveats:

No relief pitchers: Comparing starters and relievers is a true apples-and-oranges situation, so bullpen standouts were excluded from this conversation.

No dead-ball era: Pitchers from the dead-ball era — generally accepted as everything before the 1920 season — were excluded from the main list and ranked separately on an honorable mentions slide of sorts at the beginning. It's just too hard to compare modern-era pitchers to guys who were throwing the equivalent of a wadded up ball of wet socks that couldn't be hit out of the infield. Simply put, it was a different game.

Ranking Criteria: The biggest statistical factors were career ERA+, career WAR, five-year-peak ERA+ and postseason performance. A full breakdown of the data used to compile the final rankings can be found here, though a healthy amount of subjectivity played a role as well.

Got all that? Good.

Now let's get things rolling with the dead-ball era greats.