Where Does Clayton Kershaw Rank Among 50 Best Starting Pitchers in MLB History?

15. LHP Warren Spahn

Spahn served in World War II just as his MLB career was getting started, and he didn't spent his first full season in the majors until his age-26 campaign. Despite the late start, he still played 21 seasons and won 363 games, the most ever by a southpaw. He was a 17-time All-Star, won 20 games 13 times, and his 382 complete games leave him as the only pitcher with a color picture on the all-time leaders page of Baseball Reference.

14. RHP Justin Verlander

Verlander went 17-9 with a 3.63 ERA to win AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2006, and he has essentially been part of the "best pitcher in baseball" conversation since. He won AL Cy Young and MVP in 2011 when he was 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 250 strikeouts in 251 innings. He added another Cy Young in 2019 and finished second in the voting three other times. A surefire Hall of Famer, he has a 3.33 ERA and 129 ERA+ with more strikeouts (3,013) than innings pitched (2,988) in his 16-year career.

13. LHP Steve Carlton

A four-time Cy Young winner, Carlton won it for the first time in 1972 for a Philadelphia Phillies team that went 59-97. The Phillies were 29-12 (.707) in games he started, compared to 30-85 (.261) when anyone else toed the rubber. His 4,136 strikeouts rank fourth all-time, and at his peak he was as good as any left-handed pitcher the game has ever seen.

12. LHP Whitey Ford

Ford pitched in 11 World Series, going 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 22 starts to help lead the Yankees to six titles during the 1950s and 1960s. The left-hander tallied 236 wins with a 2.75 ERA and 133 ERA+ in 16 seasons, all spent in pinstripes, winning AL Cy Young honors in 1961.

11. RHP Nolan Ryan

The decision to leave Ryan outside the top 10 is sure to ruffle a few feathers. When he was firing on all cylinders, there's never been a more unhittable pitcher, and his record 5,714 strikeouts speak for themselves. However, he's also the all-time leader in walks (2,795), he never won a Cy Young Award and he played a minimal role in the one World Series title of his career. His blazing fastball and absurd longevity have earned him a spot at the table in the best-ever conversation, but he's merely an observer.