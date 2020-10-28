MLB Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Best Fits for Indians' Francisco Lindor

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor could be the best player on the move during the 2020 MLB offseason as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Lindor has earned four straight All-Star selections and he finished in the top 10 of AL MVP Award voting three consecutive times beginning in 2016. He's also a high-end defender, winning two Gold Glove Awards and ranking fourth among all shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved since 2015, per FanGraphs.

Although those are hallmarks of a legitimate franchise player, the Tribe may not be able to compete with the lucrative offers the 26-year-old Puerto Rico native is likely to receive in free agency after the 2021 season. In turn, trading him now may be the front office's best bet.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reported there's "no realistic reason" to believe the Indians will be able to retain Lindor, which makes him an "obvious trade candidate." Joe Noga of Cleveland.com added the "notion of trading away a franchise cornerstone is about to become reality for the Indians." Zack Meisel of The Athletic called him "perhaps the most likely trade candidate in the sport."

With that in mind, let's analyze some of the potential landing spots for the five-tool superstar.