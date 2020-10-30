5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas for Minnesota Timberwolves' No. 1 Pick

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Disinformation campaigns are strong during NBA draft season. Teams are reportedly interested in, roughly, every player. Any pick is available for the right price. Your favorite squad is looking to move down. Or deal up. Or trade into the first round.

Loosely considered and deliberately leaked possibilities end up framing discussions for those a few steps and more removed from the rumor-mill machine. Trades scenarios in particular are given special attention, because people so dearly love the theoretical and this idea that seismic moves are always possible, from top to bottom.

Brainpower devoted to these conversations is usually expended in futility. Specifically, picks near the top of the draft are never as likely to move or include a surprise selection as the news cycle suggests.

This year feels different. It is different. The Golden State Warriors are coming off a gap year and hold the No. 2 pick. They're the subjects of the spiciest conjecture. But the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the first overall selection, loom as aggressors. They are very much in win-now mode after acquiring D'Angelo Russell at the trade deadline and with next year's first-rounder owed to Golden State under top-three protection.

Bake in the absence of a consensus No. 1 prospect, and the Timberwolves should be more motivated to wheel and deal than most top-spot holders. League executives believe they actually "prefer to trade down or out of this pick to bring in a win-now player," according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Assuming this is true, the Timberwolves have their work cut out for them. Any deal that involves the No. 1 pick is a blockbuster, but no obvious partners exist. The uncertainty at the top of the draft doesn't warrant star-power returns for the first overall selection alone, and many of the biggest potentially available names aren't worth full-tilt all-in plays from a team not yet on the precipice of contention.

These made-up packages seek to juggle that reality. They aim to significantly improve the Timberwolves' place in the league next season but won't all bring back a marquee star and will include varying returns. The blockbuster nature of each deal lies first and foremost in the risk Minnesota assumes by moving the top pick at all.

Note: We're using next year's player salaries.