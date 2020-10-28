Dodgers Announce World Series Parade 'Will Have to Wait' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the World Series champions.

They've been waiting for their chance to celebrate a World Series since their last one in 1988, and after failing in 2017 and 2018 in the midst of what has been an eight-year run atop their division, the time has finally come.

But the celebration will have to wait a bit longer, the team announced Wednesday:

J.P Hoornstra of the Orange County Register reported Tuesday that Los Angeles County reported 1,586 new cases of COVID-19, meaning it remains in the purple tier, the state's highest-risk designation.

Per Hoornstra, counties within the purple tier can only open to "vital public gatherings," which include shopping and doctors' visits. As such, the Dodgers will not be able to celebrate immediately with a typical parade or rally.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a similar fate this month as they took the NBA title. The team announced that "a joyful and inclusive public celebration will take place as soon as it is safe to do so."