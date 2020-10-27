LA Health Dept: Lakers Fans' Parties Likely Contributed to COVID-19 Spikes

Jintak Han/Associated Press

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says gatherings and celebrations of the Lakers NBA championship likely contributed to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"It is impossible to determine the exact exposures that contributed to this increase," the department said in a statement to Josh Peter of USA Today. "However, it is highly likely that gatherings to watch and/or celebrate the Lakers, along with any other gatherings that occurred 2-3 weeks ago where people weren't wearing face coverings and were in close contact with each other, contributed to the rise in LA County cases."

COVID-19 cases have spiked to around 1,600 per day over the last seven days. Los Angeles County, along with much of the country, has had a significant increase in cases of late—leading to overrun hospitals in some states. The U.S. topped its single-day record for COVID cases Friday.

In the aftermath of the Lakers' championship Oct. 11, fans took to the streets in large gatherings to celebrate and many did not wear masks or practice social distancing. Police arrested 76 people the night of the Lakers' championship, issuing charges of failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a mask and social distancing remain among the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.