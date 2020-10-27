    LA Health Dept: Lakers Fans' Parties Likely Contributed to COVID-19 Spikes

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, fans in Los Angeles celebrate after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. A backlog in coronavirus testing results hid a recent rise in infections in Los Angeles County, the county's top health official said Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, warning that fans gathering to watch recent championship sporting events may have increased the spread. (AP Photo/Jintak Han, File)
    Jintak Han/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says gatherings and celebrations of the Lakers NBA championship likely contributed to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

    "It is impossible to determine the exact exposures that contributed to this increase," the department said in a statement to Josh Peter of USA Today. "However, it is highly likely that gatherings to watch and/or celebrate the Lakers, along with any other gatherings that occurred 2-3 weeks ago where people weren't wearing face coverings and were in close contact with each other, contributed to the rise in LA County cases."

    COVID-19 cases have spiked to around 1,600 per day over the last seven days. Los Angeles County, along with much of the country, has had a significant increase in cases of late—leading to overrun hospitals in some states. The U.S. topped its single-day record for COVID cases Friday.

    In the aftermath of the Lakers' championship Oct. 11, fans took to the streets in large gatherings to celebrate and many did not wear masks or practice social distancing. Police arrested 76 people the night of the Lakers' championship, issuing charges of failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a mask and social distancing remain among the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LA Health Dept: Lakers Fans' Parties Likely Contributed to COVID-19 Spikes

      LA Health Dept: Lakers Fans' Parties Likely Contributed to COVID-19 Spikes
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LA Health Dept: Lakers Fans' Parties Likely Contributed to COVID-19 Spikes

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron: 'Such an Honor' to Speak with Obama on 'The Shop'

      LeBron: 'Such an Honor' to Speak with Obama on 'The Shop'
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron: 'Such an Honor' to Speak with Obama on 'The Shop'

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      What Is Oladipo's True Trade Value? 🧐

      Is your team linked to Oladipo? Read this. @AndrewDBailey looks at what Pacers could get for their star 📲

      What Is Oladipo's True Trade Value? 🧐
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      What Is Oladipo's True Trade Value? 🧐

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢

      We're less than a month away from the draft. @Jonwass ranks the top 50 prospects to get you ready ⬇️

      New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report