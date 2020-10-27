Justin Herbert Among Chargers Players Evacuated Due to California Wildfires

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is reportedly one of several Los Angeles Chargers players and staff members who were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday due to wildfires in Southern California.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers have assisted those who were evacuated and have them set up in hotels. It also isn't expected that the evacuations will have any impact on the Chargers' preparation for their road game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Per CNN's Madeline Holcombe, more than 100,000 Southern California residents have been forced to evacuate in all as a result of two different fires that are burning in Orange County. The fires had burned more than 10,000 acres as of Tuesday.

Herbert, who went sixth overall to the Chargers in the 2020 NFL draft, is arguably the front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He made his first start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 2 and ultimately won the starting job as a result of his play.

Although he is only 1-4 as a starter, Herbert is completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,542 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 121 yards and two scores.

The former Oregon standout pushed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime in Week 2 and then lost by one score in back-to-back weeks against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in Weeks 4 and 5.

In Week 7, Herbert finally earned his first win as a starter by throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns plus rushing for 66 yards and a score in a 39-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday's game against Denver will be huge for Herbert and the Bolts, as the winning team will improve to 3-4 and approach the playoff conversation, while the losing team will fall to 2-5 and be all alone in last place in the AFC West.