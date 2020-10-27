    NBA 2K21 Unveils New Next-Gen Gameplay in Developer Commentary Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots free throws prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The NBA said Saturday, July 25, 2020, that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the leagueâ€™s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    NBA 2K21 has already provided a tease of what to expect from its jump to next-gen consoles. On Tuesday, the developers shared a more substantial look at the improvements the game will make.

    Visual Concepts executive producer Erick Boenisch and NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang uploaded a brief gameplay video in which they detailed some of the things they added on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S:

    The new camera angle immediately jumps out as it's far lower than the traditional view. The developers explained how this not only mirrored some of the television product during the NBA restart but also allowed for a better appreciation of the graphical upgrades.

    NBA 2K21 is already out for current-gen consoles. The next-gen version will be released Nov. 10 for Xbox and Nov. 12 for PlayStation.

