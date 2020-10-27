    DeAndre Hopkins Discusses Photo of Him Flipping off Pro-Donald Trump Caravan

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gains yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins jokingly explained he meant to give a caravan of Donald Trump supporters the peace sign after photos of him giving the group the middle finger went viral on social media Sunday.

    CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden provided Hopkins' full response to a question about the incident, including allegations he was driving dangerously, from the All Things Covered podcast:

    "It wasn't nothing, nothing thrown out the car or anything like that," Hopkins said in response to allegations he was driving dangerously. "No speeding. Obviously, you see me right there. If I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don't think you would be able to take a still picture of me. That's all."

    In June 2018, Hopkins criticized Trump for his stance against players' decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

    "I think Trump is more closed-minded and he thinks the reason that we're kneeling is because of the flag," he told TMZ Sports. "When that's like not at all the reason we're kneeling. I kneeled last year and one of my best friends is a Purple Heart veteran and my uncle is a Purple Heart veteran and they understand that it's not about the flag."

    Trump had previously suggested players who protested should be "fired" and referred to any player who does so as a "son of a b---h":

    In June, former Seattle Seahawks long snapper Nate Boyer, an Army veteran who worked with Colin Kaepernick to formulate the kneeling movement, commented on misguided views of the protest:

    Meanwhile, Hopkins shined in Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory over the Seahawks. He recorded 10 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth game with over 100 yards in seven appearances since the Cardinals acquired him in a March trade with the Houston Texans.

    Arizona has a bye in Week 8 before returning to action Nov. 8 against the Miami Dolphins to conclude a three-game homestand at State Farm Stadium.

