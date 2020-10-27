Giants Rumors: NY Won't Hold 'Fire Sale' at Deadline amid Tate, Zeitler Buzz

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The New York Giants might be 1-6 and sitting in last place in the NFC East, but they apparently aren't going to be big sellers ahead of the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reported the Giants won't stage a "fire sale" in the coming days.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the team was getting some outside interest in tight end Evan Engram. Albert Breer of The MMQB, meanwhile, reported that wide receiver Golden Tate and right guard Kevin Zeitler were "two names that came up pretty consistently with other teams."

