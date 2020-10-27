    Red Sox Rumors: Possible Alex Cora Reunion 'Really Shocked' Unnamed MLB Exec

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks to the media at a news conference in London, Friday, June 28, 2019. Major League Baseball will make its European debut with the New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game at London Stadium this weekend. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    An unnamed MLB executive is surprised the Boston Red Sox are reportedly considering a reunion with former manager Alex Cora.

    "I was really shocked when I saw that even Boston would be interested in bringing Cora back so soon," the executive told Andy McCullough of The Athletic. "It's almost like as an ownership group, they didn't think he did anything wrong. It was almost like they were like, 'Go sit in the corner for 15 minutes, and we'll bring you back.'"

    Cora mutually parted ways with the Red Sox in January after sign-stealing scandals involving both Boston and the Houston Astros during his time there as a bench coach.

    Rumors about Cora potentially returning to the Red Sox dugout shouldn't come as a surprise, though.

    Team president Sam Kennedy refused to rule out the possibility when announcing the manager's departure in January.

    "I think Alex is an incredibly talented manager and accomplished great things with us," Kennedy told reporters. "He's expressed remorse, he's apologized to us for the embarrassment that this caused. I think he'll go through a process of rehabilitation, so we'll see what happens. It'll be hard to speculate. He's an extreme talent."

    In April, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced results of the investigation into the Red Sox, which determined video replay system operator J.T. Watkins improperly used technology to review opponents' sign sequences.

    Cora, who was suspended for the entire 2020 season based on his conduct with the Astros, wasn't found to have committed any wrongdoing with the Red Sox. Boston's entire sign-stealing scandal was described as "far more limited in scope and impact" than what was done in Houston.

    McCullough noted MLB doesn't plan to levy any further punishment against the 45-year-old Puerto Rico native, who won a World Series with the Red Sox as a player in 2007 before leading the club to the 2018 title as manager.

    So Boston is free to rehire Cora ahead of the 2021 season, and the front office may decide it's the best course of action after a 24-36 record in 2020, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

    Ron Roenicke, who was promoted from bench coach after Cora's departure, was let go at the conclusion of the campaign.

