Video: The Rock Tastes His Own Blood After Suffering Face Injury During Workout

We have confirmation that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is human.

In a post on Instagram, the former WWE star explained how he accidentally bloodied himself while working out. He proceeded to wipe some of the blood off with his finger and taste it.

"And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce," The Rock wrote in the caption.

He added that the cut was serious enough to require stitches.

WWE has long cautioned fans not to attempt what they see wrestlers do inside the ring. That probably applies to The Rock's video as well.