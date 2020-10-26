    Chris Paul to Produce HBO Documentary on Sports Shutdown amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul will serve as an executive producer and recount his firsthand experiences in an HBO Sports documentary about how the COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on hold.

    The documentary, titled The Day Sports Stood Still, "will chronicle the abrupt stoppage, athletes' prominent role in the cultural reckoning on racial injustices that escalated during the pandemic and the complex return to competition in the summer and fall." 

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Note: HBO Sports and Bleacher Report are both owned by WarnerMedia

