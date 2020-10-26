    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Lauds Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 'Deceptive Power'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 26, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    After handily defeating the Denver Broncos 43-16 on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the team's success as the 6-1 Chiefs approach the halfway point of the season.

    In an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio (at the 7:15 mark), Mahomes claimed that the LSU product has "deceptive power": 

    "Yeah, I think he has deceptive power. The way he's able to run, get low to the ground and break tackles, you saw it the first week of the season. It's continued all season long. To have the running game that we have, it's going to really keep helping out the passing game. It's going to make defenses not have the opportunity to stop us, 'cause they can't choose one or the other." 

    Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries while adding a 17-yard reception Sunday, bringing his season total to 551 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 115 attempts in addition to 194 receiving yards on 22 catches.

    The rookie will be back in action Sunday against the winless New York Jets

